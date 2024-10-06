Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 review: They work simply yet effectively

It's always been said that accessories complete a look, so Apple has always made sure it has something <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/18/iphone-16-review-camera-control-is-a-nice-touch-but-we-are-really-waiting-for-apple-intelligence/" target="_blank">to complement its iPhones</a>. Alongside the launch of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-formally-joins-generative-ai-race-with-iphone-16-series-and-promises-more-to-come/" target="_blank">its latest iPhone 16 line-up</a>, the US tech giant also unveiled the latest iterations of its accessories, the AirPods and Apple Watch, which are also a key part of Apple's services unit – a big cog in the company's revenue stream in the past several years. <i>The National</i> tests out new versions of these gadgets to find out if it's the right time to upgrade them, especially if you have an iPhone 16. The newest Apple Watch is special: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/09/apple-watchs-10th-birthday-timed-perfectly-for-another-tech-disruption/" target="_blank">it marks the 10th anniversary of the device</a> that created another <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/05/us-britain-and-eu-sign-international-treaty-to-tackle-ai-threats/" target="_blank">pivotal moment in technology</a> and watch history. Apple Watch Series 10 – we would've preferred and expected Series X, similar to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/apple-iphone-x-review-an-expensive-status-symbol-that-still-wows-1.672505" target="_blank">the iPhone X</a> – now features the company's biggest screen on its digital timepiece, as well as its thinnest. Well, 46mm and 42mm are a mere 1mm over the previous three generations, but we can still say it's definitely come a long way since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/iphone-6-and-apple-watch-launch-expected-to-create-massive-demand-in-the-uae-1.236806" target="_blank">it was unveiled in 2014</a>. That allows for more information to be displayed on its OLED screen – have fun playing with complications on the watch faces – in addition to a new wide-angle feature that shows content up to 40 per cent brighter when viewed from certain angles. Its brightness, however, remains at a maximum of 2,000 nits, which can still be overwhelmed by really extreme sunlight. Here's the caveat: Apple says you need to wear your Watch for at least 10 nights within a 30-day period in order for it to detect sleep apnoea. Each day, the app will let you know if you had elevated breathing disturbances the night before; more disturbances over those 30 days will prompt a notification that you may possibly have sleep apnoea. So far, in the few days we've made a run through it, we fortunately have not received any notifications of elevated breathing disturbances. This feature is only available on the Series 9 and 10, and Ultra 2 models. A PDF will then be produced that you can take to your doctor to discuss it further. Remember, the Apple Watch is not a medical device and that any health metrics measured with it should only be for reference; consult a health professional if you feel there is something amiss with your health, whether as a result of Watch metrics or not. Sleep apnoea is a potentially dangerous disorder as it causes you to stop breathing while asleep. Over time, this condition can cause serious complications, but often very manageable, especially with close adherence to prescribed treatments, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Series 10 also boasts faster charging times, promising up to 80 per cent in half an hour, compared to its predecessors' 45 minutes. Our test showed that it hit 72 per cent, which isn't bad. The device still promises “all-day” battery life, which in other words means up to 18 hours of normal use; it did last well into the night from a full charge in the morning. There's been some clamour for years now to bump up the Apple Watch's battery, but it seems to be designed for a cycle in which you'll have to charge it while sleeping – except when you want to keep track of your health metrics overnight, which would then force you to charge it practically anytime you're not wearing it. Maybe an “all-two-day” battery life would be better, similar to the Ultra variants? The new AirPods 4 comes in two options, the base option and a higher-end that features active noise cancellation (ANC); we have the latter, and that's what makes it stand out. They've been cleverly redesigned – the buds are smaller and look sleeker, and Apple claims they're more comfortable compared to the AirPods 3, which we can attest to, fitting snugly into our ears. However, as all ears aren't built the same, others may say otherwise. Having used the AirPods Pro, we look for the soft touch of the silicone eartips. The charging case, equipped with USB-C, has also been given a makeover, as it's now a slimmer, helping you to stow the device away in smaller pockets or spaces more easily. An argument can be made that active noise cancellation on audio buds is a great deal, since it serves as some sort of earplug especially when venturing out or just when you wish to block out noise anywhere you are. That being said, the ANC on the AirPods 4 works well, enough to shield you from unwanted sounds and noise. However, it doesn't block out, as expected, like the AirPods Pro, whose silicone tips help seal your ears better. The usual controls are there on the AirPods 4's stems: squeeze once to answer a call or play/pause music, twice to skip a track forward and thrice to skip a track backward. Unfortunately, you can't toggle noise control modes and other using the stems, as you have to manually do them on your iPhone or Mac. Apple, however, added a new neat trick: head gestures. When you receive a call, you can either nod your head up and down to accept it, or shake your head sideways to reject it. It's pretty accurate, and further gives credence to hands-free usage. You also still get Spatial Audio, which mimics an immersive theatre-like environment, just like in the Pro and Max models. Here's where it gets questionable: Apple says the AirPods Pro 4 – both models – can give you up to five hours of listening time, down from the six hours on the AirPods Pro 3. Apple has never fully explained why this is the case, but we're assuming the added features have something to do with this. And if ANC is active, that's down further to four hours. And with the charging case increasing that up to 30 hours, this means you can charge them up to five times before everything is drained. AirPods have always been quite accurate when it comes to playback time, so we're not really worried about this. As for charging, Apple says a five-minute charge can provide up to one hour of use. And if you're going to charge them wirelessly, keep in mind that the AirPods 4 are only compatible with Qi-certified chargers and not with MagSafe accessories. To summarise, the AirPods 4 have, compared to the non-ANC model and aside from ANC, adaptive audio, transparency mode and conversation awareness, staples on Apple audio tech. You get all of that for Dh749 – a couple of hundred dirhams compared to the base option's Dh549. Considering that the AirPods Pro 2 is up there at Dh949, the AirPods 4 with ANC is a very, very good deal. You will, however, miss out on the AirPods Pro 2's upcoming Hearing Aid, Hearing Test and Loud Sound Reduction services, which are a huge help for those with hearing challenges.