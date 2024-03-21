US government sues Apple over monopoly of smartphone market

The US Department of Justice on Thursday filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Apple, arguing that the iPhone maker has monopolised smartphone markets.

In the lawsuit, filed in the District of New Jersey, the Justice Department said Apple used its market power to receive more money from consumers, publishers and others.

“If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” Mr Garland said.

The Justice Department has recently taken an aggressive approach towards enforcing antitrust laws that President Joe Biden's administration says is critical to maintaining a competitive market.

Sixteen US states joined the Justice Department in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes as Apple already faces antitrust investigations in Europe and elsewhere.