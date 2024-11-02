Apple iPhone 16 units at the company's store in Dubai Mall. Average selling prices of smartphones set a fresh high in the third quarter, led by Apple. Ali Al Shouk / The National
Apple iPhone 16 units at the company's store in Dubai Mall. Average selling prices of smartphones set a fresh high in the third quarter, led by Apple. Ali Al Shouk / The National

Future

Technology

Apple leads record smartphone revenue in Q3 as higher consumer demand lifts shipments

The slightly earlier launch of the iPhone 16 series and a product mix increasingly favouring the flagship's Pro models have helped Apple's momentum

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

November 02, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat