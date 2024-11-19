The display of the new Apple iMac with the M4 chip remains at about 61cm and is only 1.2cm thick. Photo: Apple
The display of the new Apple iMac with the M4 chip remains at about 61cm and is only 1.2cm thick. Photo: Apple

Future

Technology

Apple M4 iMac review: A colourful makeover for an even faster desktop

Apple Intelligence further optimises the experience, though a long-running mouse issue still remains

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

November 19, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat