Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met Trump administration officials and business leaders in the US. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met Trump administration officials and business leaders in the US. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Future

Technology

UAE officials discuss ‘deepening collaboration’ during White House visit

Economic partnerships, energy investment and AI on the agenda

Cody Combs
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

March 18, 2025