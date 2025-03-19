ADQ forms $25bn US energy venture to power data centres

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with US private equity firm Energy Capital Partners to invest more than $25 billion in energy projects to power data centres, mostly in the US.

The investments will be carried out through a 50-50 partnership across 25 gigawatts worth of new-build power generation and energy infrastructure, ADQ said in a statement.

The partnership "aims to service the growing power needs of data centres, hyperscale cloud companies and other energy-intensive industries," ADQ said.

The deal coincides with a visit to the US by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.

During the visit, he met President Donald Trump and discussed strengthening ties with the US in sectors such as artificial intelligence and infrastructure, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

In January, UAE company Damac Properties announced it would make a $20 billion investment in the US to build data centres.

