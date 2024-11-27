Adnoc launches $80bn low-carbon energy and chemicals investment company

Adnoc on Wednesday launched XRG, an international lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value exceeding $80 billion.
XRG plans to double its asset value over the next decade by investing in low-carbon energy and chemicals, capitalising on the energy transition, artificial intelligence advancements and rise of emerging economies, the Abu Dhabi-based energy company said in a statement.
"XRG will drive sustainable economic growth, foster technological innovation, and deliver the energy and products needed to improve lives around the world," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
"We are committed to delivering long-term value for our stakeholders and reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s role as a global energy and chemicals leader."
More to follow...
