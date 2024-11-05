The Panorama command centre and AI space at the Adnoc headquarters. The company generated $500 million last year by implementing AI solutions. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Business

Energy

Adnoc signs $920m deal to expand AI programme to 2,000 wells

More than 80% of the contract’s value will benefit the UAE economy through ICV programme, Abu Dhabi company says

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 05, 2024

