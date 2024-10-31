The Panorama Command Centre and Artificial Intelligence space at the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National
The Panorama Command Centre and Artificial Intelligence space at the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

AI will drive decarbonisation and boost energy efficiency, say top executives

Joint study by Adnoc, Masdar and Microsoft surveyed more than 400 global leaders, including Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and BlackRock's Larry Fink

John Benny

October 31, 2024

