ENACT Majlis: Abu Dhabi hosts global energy, tech, AI and climate leaders on eve of Adipec

<b>LATEST: </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/03/adipec-2024-energy-leaders-to-convene-in-abu-dhabi-amid-growing-middle-east-tension/" target="_blank"><b>Adipec 2024 - Energy leaders to convene in Abu Dhabi amid growing Middle East tension</b></a> Industry leaders in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a>, technology, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">climate</a> and investment have come together in Abu Dhabi to discuss how the world will fuel the engines of the future: AI and data centres. Eighty decision-makers met for the special ENACT Majlis, which focused on how to sustainably scale up the energy sources we need in the years ahead. "The exponential growth of AI is creating a power surge that no single energy source can meet alone," said Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive. "We need a collaborative and integrated response across all sectors to unlock innovative solutions and fully harness the potential of AI. The ENACT Majlis has kick-started an action agenda to realise these opportunities and deliver sustainable value for all.” Those attending the event in the capital, on the eve of Adipec, the world's biggest oil, gas and energy conference, spoke of the urgent need to expand and accelerate investments in low-carbon energy solutions. AI data centre power demand is expected to double by 2030 to 150 GW and rise to 330 GW by 2040. This would require $600 billion in annual infrastructure investments and 80 million kilometers of power grid upgrades by 2040. Attendees agreed that there is no single energy solution and that nuclear, gas and renewables are needed. AI can drive energy production efficiency while reducing emissions across the energy sector, attendees agreed. AI has a key role to play in modernising power infrastructure, particularly in power transmission, with the need for significant infrastructure upgrades. Participants at the majlis included: Princess Beatrice, founder of Ai advisory BY-EQ, Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for climate action and finance and chair of Brookfield Asset Management, Wael Sawan, chief executive of Shell and Murray Auchincloss, chief executive of BP, among many others. The event followed the release of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/10/31/ai-will-drive-decarbonisation-and-boost-energy-efficiency-say-top-executives/" target="_blank">joint report by Adnoc, Masdar, and Microsoft</a> last week, which took in insights from over 400 thought leaders in technology, energy, and finance. The study underscored AI's ability to clean up traditional energy sources, improve energy use and speed up the shift to cleaner energy.