Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, says the UAE 'will always choose partnership over polarisation'. Photo: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office
Business

Energy

Providing sustainable energy 'more important than ever', Dr Sultan Al Jaber says

AI and rise of Global South will offer 'mega opportunities' for energy industry, UAE minister tells Adipec

John Benny

November 04, 2024

