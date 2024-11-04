Providing sustainable energy 'more important than ever', Dr Sultan Al Jaber says

Providing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/03/adipec-2024-energy-leaders-to-convene-in-abu-dhabi-amid-growing-middle-east-tension/" target="_blank">sustainable energy</a> security is “more important than ever” at a time of “complexity and conflict”, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Cop28 President, said on Monday. Speaking at Adipec, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/04/enact-majlis-abu-dhabi-hosts-global-energy-tech-ai-and-climate-leaders-on-eve-of-adipec/" target="_blank">Dr Al Jaber</a>, who is also the managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said that, against the current geopolitical backdrop, “the UAE will always choose partnership over polarisation, dialogue over division and peace over provocation". “Given these dynamics, our industry’s role in providing sustainable energy security is more essential than ever … we need more of it [energy] and we need to deliver more energy with fewer emissions to more people than ever before,” he said. Dr Al Jaber added that the world was facing the "dawn of a new era" defined by three megatrends – the rise of the Global South and emerging markets, the transformation of energy systems, and the exponential growth of artificial intelligence. "These three megatrends present mega opportunities that demand mega solutions," he added. <i>More to follow...</i>