BlackRock, Microsoft and Nvidia chiefs meet UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoon in Washington

BlackRock chief Larry Fink, Microsoft’s chief Satya Nadella and Nvidia founder Jensen Huang <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/14/uae-trump-white-house-meeting/" target="_blank">met the UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, in Washington on Thursday. The meeting came a day after the announcement that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2025/03/19/ai-infrastructure-uae-mgx-blackrock-nvidia/" target="_blank">AI Infrastructure Partnership</a>, an artificial intelligence consortium backed by Abu Dhabi-based technology company MGX, would receive a significant boost from Nvidia and xAI. The two US technology companies will be joining BlackRock and Microsoft, which first announced support for the infrastructure investment partnership last year. “I discussed with Larry Fink, Satya Nadella and Jensen Huang our shared commitment to harnessing AI’s transformative potential to accelerate global growth and drive groundbreaking innovation,” wrote <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/18/uae-white-house-trump-washington/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoon on X.</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/18/nvidia-gtc-jensen-huang-announces-new-ai-chips-deal-with-gm-and-robot-partnerships/" target="_blank">Mr Huang</a>, who recently delivered a keynote address at the company's GTC conference in California, joined the meeting by video link. “With new partners joining the AI Infrastructure Partnership, we are expanding our capabilities to address the increasing global demand for advanced data centres and sustainable energy solutions,” Sheikh Tahnoon added. He said the meeting had helped to solidify the UAE’s vision for developing AI technologies that enhance global productivity, while also propelling “our collective progress toward a sustainable future". <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/15/g42-is-well-placed-to-move-forward-as-us-elections-approach/" target="_blank">Peng Xiao, group chief executive</a> of UAE artificial intelligence company G42, also joined the discussions. Earlier this week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/19/trump-hails-uae-ties-in-white-house-talks-with-sheikh-tahnoon/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoon met President Donald Trump</a> in Washington. Mr Trump said the discussions – held as part of Sheikh Tahnoon's official visit – centred on efforts to strengthen co-operation on the economy and technology, and also served to highlight the “long-standing ties and bonds of friendship” between the nations. In a post on his Truth Social platform shared on X, Mr Trump said he had hosted Sheikh Tahnoon for meetings and a dinner on Tuesday evening, which was also attended by prominent US officials. On Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/19/uae-elon-musk-trump-sheikh-tahnoon/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoon met Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk</a>.