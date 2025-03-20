DP World’s Einride electric freight fleet now running ‘around the clock’

Global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2024/05/14/dp-world-and-einride-announce-middle-easts-largest-electric-freight-fleet/" target="_blank">ports operator DP World</a> says a much-anticipated project to electrify its Jebel Ali Port is now “running around the clock”, with an electric fleet set to move more than 204,000 shipping containers annually. The endeavour, first announced last year as a partnership with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/04/29/why-the-electric-freight-and-sustainable-shipping-sector-is-turning-to-the-middle-east/" target="_blank">electric freight mobility company Einride</a>, is part of an attempt to decarbonise terminal operations. According to Dubai-based DP world, the electrification of the port will reduce 14,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually compared to diesel operations. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/dp-world-appoints-abdulla-bin-damithan-as-ceo-of-uae-business-and-jafza-1.1227448" target="_blank">Abdulla bin Damithan</a>, chief executive and managing director of DP World, said decarbonisation is a major priority for the company, which operates the world's 10th busiest port. “We are actively electrifying our operations, integrating AI-powered solutions and working closely with our partners like Einride to support our net-zero goals,” Mr bin Damithan said. “Jebel Ali is setting the benchmark for the electrification of transport in high-volume trade hubs.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/business-extra/2024/04/29/business-extra-from-world-economic-forum-where-will-electric-vehicles-be-in-2030/" target="_blank">Robert Falck, chief executive of Einride</a>, said the Sweden-based freight mobility company is particularly enthusiastic to be working with the UAE on this project, among others. “This marks the first of many milestones as we set out to have the largest deployment of electric, autonomous freight mobility in the Middle East,” he said. “The UAE is uniquely positioned to lead this sustainable transition given its forward-thinking approach to innovation and we are proud to drive this in partnership with DP World.” Founded in 2016, Einride makes driverless electric freight lorries, charging ports and sustainable freight technology. One of its most touted products is the Autonomous Gen 2, a self-driving electric freight vehicle without a cab. According to the company, the decarbonisation programme at DP World will be scaled up to support 1,600 container movements daily, made possible through a fleet of 100 connected electric lorries. Einride Saga, the company's “intelligent freight operating system”, which uses data and artificial intelligence to enhance electric and driverless road freight operations, will also be used to help monitor the fleet of heavy-duty electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. In 2023, Einride signed a preliminary agreement with the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to establish a 550km freight ‘Falcon Rise’ mobility grid, with the eventual aim of enabling the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/05/20/electric-vehicle-innovation-summit-uaev-charging/" target="_blank">use of electric</a> and autonomous vehicles. The Falcon Rise grid will implement Einride’s “full freight mobility offering” across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, covering 2,000 electric lorries, 200 autonomous lorries and eight charging stations with more than 500 charging points, the company said last year. The value of the global autonomous vehicle market is forecast to reach about $2.3 trillion by 2032, from about $121.78 billion in 2022, according to data from Precedence Research.