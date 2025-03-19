Global AI infrastructure project adds Nvidia and xAI

The AI Infrastructure Partnership, an artificial intelligence consortium backed by Abu Dhabi-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/18/abu-dhabis-mgx-teams-up-with-blackrock-and-microsoft-to-raise-up-to-100bn-for-ai-infrastructure/" target="_blank">technology company MGX</a>, received a significant boost on Wednesday with the addition of Nvidia and xAI. The two US technology giants will be joining BlackRock and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/23/why-microsoft-sees-uae-as-hugely-important-hub-for-ai/" target="_blank">Microsoft</a>, which first announced support for the infrastructure investment partnership back in 2024. That partnership seeks to raise up to $100 billion to enhance the future of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/01/08/hussain-sajwani-damac-trump-us/" target="_blank">AI to develop new data centres</a> and increase the capabilities of existing centres in the US and partner countries. The announcement coincides with a visit to Washington by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, during which he has met US President Donald Trump, senior members of his administration and business leaders. Initially, AIP plans to secure $30 billion in private equity from investors, asset owners and companies, which will grow to $100 billion in total investment with the inclusion of debt financing. “Together, we look forward to focusing on our joint ambition to enhance AI innovation and economic growth,” said AIP chief executive Bayo Ogunlesi. According to a news release by Wam, GE Vernova and NextEra Energy have also agreed to collaborate with AIP to accelerate the scaling of energy solutions for AI data centres as part of the project. “Artificial intelligence is not just an industry of the future, it underpins the future. As we welcome new partners to the AI Infrastructure Partnership, we will accelerate innovation and technological breakthroughs to achieve transformational productivity gains across the global economy,” said Sheikh Tahnoon. "Our singular focus is accelerating AI’s responsible and inclusive development for the benefit of humanity.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/18/nvidia-gtc-jensen-huang-announces-new-ai-chips-deal-with-gm-and-robot-partnerships/" target="_blank">Jensen Huang</a>, founder and chief executive of Nvidia, also commented on the announcement. “The global buildout of AI infrastructure will benefit every company and country that wants to achieve economic growth and unlock solutions to the world’s greatest challenges,” he said. “AI factories built on Nvidia's full-stack AI infrastructure will convert data into intelligence that will accelerate every industry and help society achieve unimaginable breakthroughs.” Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive of BlackRock, expressed enthusiasm for the addition of Nvidia and xAI, and said that the partnership “demonstrates the powerful combination of BlackRock’s global relationships with AIP's infrastructure capabilities". According to the news release announcing the inclusion of Nvidia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/03/29/elon-musks-xai-to-launch-new-grok-version-with-substantial-improvements/" target="_blank">and xAI</a>, “the addition of both companies reinforces AIP’s commitment to scaling an open-architecture platform and fostering a broad ecosystem that supports a diverse range of partners on a non-exclusive basis".