Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed discusses AI with Elon Musk

UAE officials continued their discussions with White House officials and business executives on Wednesday as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/18/uae-white-house-trump-washington/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk. “I discussed with Elon Musk the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/14/uae-trump-white-house-meeting/" target="_blank">importance of artificial intelligence</a> and advanced technology in developing more agile and responsive government systems that prioritise innovation in service delivery,” Sheikh Tahnoon wrote on social media. “We also explored avenues for collaboration in key sectors where AI and advanced technology can play a transformative role, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital innovation,” he added. In a photo posted on X, Sheikh Tahnoon can be seen with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/15/g42-is-well-placed-to-move-forward-as-us-elections-approach/" target="_blank">G42's group chief executive Peng Xiao</a>, talking to Mr Musk on a video monitor. On Monday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/19/trump-hails-uae-ties-in-white-house-talks-with-sheikh-tahnoon/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoon met US President Donald Trump</a>, and the two discussed efforts to strengthen co-operation on the economy and technology between the US and the UAE. Mr Musk has taken a central role in shaping the policies of the Trump administration. At the World Governments Summit in Dubai last month, Mr Musk announced that his Boring Company had signed an initial deal to bring an underground road system, the Dubai Loop, to the UAE. “Once people try it out they're going to say: wow, it's really cool. It's going to seem so obvious in retrospect,” Mr Musk said at the time. During the visit by UAE officials, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and the UAE ambassador to the US, met US Vice President JD Vance. During a speech at the American Dynamism Summit in Washington on Tuesday, Mr Vance reflected on the UAE's White House visit and spoke of the country's affinity for AI. “We’re thrilled to have our friends from the United Arab Emirates, a number of the business leaders and government leaders, in town this week for meetings with our government,” he said. “One of the things [the UAE] consistently hammer upon – it’s something that unfortunately too few of our European allies tend to get – is that if you want to lead in artificial intelligence, you have got to be leading in energy production.” On Tuesday, Sheikh Tahnoon also met US<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/sheikh-tahnoun-bin-zayed-meets-us-treasury-secretary-during-washington-visit/" target="_blank"> Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent</a>. Microchips were a major topic raised with Trump administration officials during the UAE visit. In the final days of the Biden administration, policies were announced that made it more difficult for countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India to buy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/27/microsoft-trump-ai-chip-restrictions-uae/" target="_blank">powerful chips</a> and graphics processing units (GPUs) needed for AI. Both Nvidia and Microsoft have spoken out against that policy, which they say hinders AI development in countries that have made significant investments and strides in artificial intelligence. It is not yet clear whether the Trump administration will reverse the chip export policies.