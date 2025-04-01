Trump says he expects to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar on first overseas trip

US President Donald Trump says the first overseas trip of his second term in office will probably include visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. “It could be next month, maybe a little bit later,” Mr Trump said on Monday in the Oval Office. “And we're going to Qatar, also, and also we're going to possibly a couple of other countries. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/25/president-sheikh-mohamed-discusses-uae-us-bilateral-relations-with-donald-trump/" target="_blank">UAE is very important</a> … so we'll probably stop at UAE and Qatar.” His remarks came after news outlet Axios reported that White House officials were planning Trump’s first trip to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/01/23/saudi-crown-prince-pledges-to-invest-more-than-600bn-in-us-in-call-with-trump/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> in mid-May as a signal of appreciation for its planned investment in US industry. Mr Trump noted that he visited Saudi Arabia during his first term as president after Saudi Arabia made $450 billion worth of investments in US companies. He said Riyadh had promised this time to more than double that amount with a pledge that amounts to nearly $1 trillion. “I view it as jobs more than anything else, and now we’re close to a trillion dollars,” Mr Trump said. “So it’s more than double the number that we did when I first came to office.” Mr Trump, notably, did not mention the role Saudi Arabia has played in hosting negotiations over a possible summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war with Ukraine. The US president has previously indicated that the pair could hold talks there, but has expressed frustration in recent days. Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump said he remained confident that Putin would eventually back a ceasefire deal.