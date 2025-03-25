President Sheikh Mohamed discusses UAE-US bilateral relations with Donald Trump

UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/21/mothers-day-president-sheikh-mohamed-pays-tribute-to-strength-and-wisdom-of-women/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> spoke with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday by phone to discuss strategies to strengthen strategic ties between both countries. Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Mr Trump about continuing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the importance of ensuring the fast delivery of humanitarian aid, Wam reported. He also "reaffirmed the UAE’s support for the two-state solution as the foundation for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region". The two reiterated the need to "bolster strategic co-operation" between the US and UAE in various ways that will help to serve shared interests. The US and <a href="https://the%20us%20and%20uae%20share%20strong%20trade%20ties.%20bilateral%20trade%20totalled%20$34.4%20billion%20last%20year,%20according%20to%20the%20office%20of%20the%20us%20trade%20representative./" target="_blank">UAE share a long history of strong trade ties</a>. Bilateral trade totalled $34.4 billion last year, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative. The two leaders also reflected on the recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/18/uae-white-house-trump-washington/" target="_blank">Washington visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, during which investments, artificial intelligence, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/23/uae-trump-ai-investment-14-trillion-tahnoon/" target="_blank">economic partnerships and microchips</a> were among the topics discussed with various Trump administration officials, including the US President. During that visit, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2025/03/20/blackrock-microsoft-and-nvidia-chiefs-meet-uaes-sheikh-tahnoon-in-washington/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tahnoon spoke with BlackRock chief Larry Fink</a>, Microsoft’s chief Satya Nadella, Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.