Mother's Day: President Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute to 'strength and wisdom' of women

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/21/president-sheikh-mohamed-says-citizens-key-to-uae-progress-in-talks-with-fujairah-ruler/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> paid a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/18/mothers-day-2025-dates-uae-uk-us/" target="_blank">Mother's Day</a> tribute to women around the world who serve as a “guiding light” to their children and help them to follow their dreams “with courage”. The UAE leader highlighted the immense <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/08/sheikha-fatima-says-women-play-a-fundamental-role-in-the-uaes-progress/" target="_blank">contribution</a> made by mother's – including his own – in an uplifting message shared on social media on Friday. Millions of people across the globe observe Mother's Day each year, with March 21 one of a number of dates set aside in honour of the occasion. “To my mother and to mothers everywhere, through your compassion, wisdom and strength, you are the guiding light that inspires us to follow our dreams with courage,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “We thank you for all that you do, today and every day.” The Mena region marks Mother's Day on March 21 annually. In the UK, Ireland and Nigeria, this year it will be celebrated on March 30. Several countries including the US and India will celebrate the holiday later in the year, always on the second Sunday in May. This year, that date will fall on May 11.