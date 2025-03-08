Sheikha Fatima says women play a fundamental role in the UAE's progress

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, has hailed the vital role that women perform in ensuring the Emirates continues to advance.
Speaking to The National, her remarks were made as the world celebrates International Women's Day on Saturday, an event she said embodies the world's appreciation of the role of women and their achievements across various fields.
“I proudly and respectfully salute all women, and especially the daughters of the Emirates who have achieved unprecedented successes in all spheres,” said Sheikha Fatima. “Their significant participation in decision-making and accomplishments has made them fundamental partners in the comprehensive development process in our beloved country.”
Today, she added, was an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to continue that progress by supporting women to enhance the UAE's development and create a bright future for coming generations. This support, added Sheikha Fatima, would be created by proper preparation, enabling further opportunities for women and leveraging resources in their favour to make the most of their diverse talents and capabilities.
Sheikha Fatima also said that women were an inspiration, state news agency Wam reported her as saying on Friday evening.
“On this day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my dear daughters for their dedication and efforts in their honourable journey of building the society and shaping the future,” she said.
“I urge them to continue working with determination and ambition, constantly striving for excellence, as they are the foundation of a nation’s progress and development. Every year, you remain a source of inspiration. Every year, you grow stronger. And every year, women in the UAE and around the world continue their journey toward a brighter future.”
