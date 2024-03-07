Sheikha Fatima launches website to promote fund for refugee women

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, has launched a website to support efforts made to help displaced women.

The Fund for Refugee Women, launched in 2000 in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and the UN High Commission for Refugees, aims to provide protection and assistance for refugee women and children worldwide.

The website launched on Thursday and is available in English and Arabic, state news agency Wam reported.

It aims to highlight the fund's vision, mission and values that works towards ensuring that refugee women have access to equal opportunities and resources.

In a speech posted on the website, the wife of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said that offering help to others is a duty everyone is capable of.

"With the increasing challenges that people on the planet face, including natural disasters, climate change, wars and conflicts, the numbers of refugees and displaced persons who do not have the minimal living standards are increasing," Sheikha Fatima said.

"Their suffering always urges us to strive to ease their pain, and provide healthcare, food, water and energy."

Sheikha Fatima said the fund aims to be "an effective partner in achieving the development of their resources, supporting the stability of their families and enhancing their role as mothers and educators."

The Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women is assisting in the resettlement of Afghan refugees, particularly women, by introducing sustainable family projects to generate income for those hit by severe poverty.

It also provides financial support for women in Jordan, establishing agricultural and livestock production projects for refugee women from South Sudan in Uganda and helping to address the basic needs of Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar camp in Bangladesh.

Other projects include assisting displaced women in Syria following last year's earthquake, providing healthcare services for refugees in Mauritania and helping to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rates in communities facing health challenges in Mauritania, Kenya and Mali, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and Etihad Airways.