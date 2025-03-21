President Sheikh Mohamed says citizens key to UAE progress in talks with Fujairah Ruler

President Sheikh Mohamed has said Emiratis will remain at the heart of the UAE's vision for the future, during high-level talks with Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Hamad, who was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for discussions centred on the nation's progress at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The two leaders extended their prayers for Ramadan and called for it bring goodwill and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

They reviewed several topics of national importance, reaffirming the UAE's “unwavering commitment to the well-being of its citizens”, who are central to present and future development strategies, state news agency Wam reported.

The gathering was attended Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and other sheikhs and officials.

UAE leaders regularly receive other sheikhs, ministers, officials and citizens during the holy month.

President Sheikh Mohamed also welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Qasr Al Bateen on Thursday, in celebration of Ramadan.

Earlier this month, he received teachers, administrators and outstanding pupils from various schools for a Ramadan reception.