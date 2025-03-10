President Sheikh Mohamed receives teachers and pupils to celebrate Ramadan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has received teachers, administrators and outstanding pupils from various schools in celebration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated those in attendance at Qasr Al Bateen in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, praying for continued blessings, happiness and prosperity for them and their families, state news agency Wam reported on Monday evening. He shared his appreciation for their dedication to the education sector and emphasised that human-centred education, focused on enhancing skills and capabilities, remains a national priority, as it creates a brighter future. Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE’s commitment to using technological advancements, especially artificial intelligence, to boost the education sector. While embracing technology was crucial, he added that talented people remain the driving force behind the education system and play a fundamental role in achieving its objectives. He also encouraged teachers, administrators and pupils to "continue their hard work and perseverance in pursuit of their aspirations and in service to their communities".