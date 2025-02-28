Education in Abu Dhabi is a collective responsibility

As we celebrate Emirati Day for Education today, we are reminded that education is more than just learning – it is the foundation that enables every breakthrough, innovation and advancement in our society. This year’s celebration takes on special meaning as President Sheikh Mohamed has declared 2025 the Year of Community, emphasising how learning strengthens the bonds that drive our collective progress. At the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), we see education as the bridge between today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities. Our vision of Abu Dhabi becoming the world’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/21/abu-dhabi-reveals-digital-strategy-2025-2027-with-35bn-for-infrastructure/" target="_blank">first AI-native government by 2027</a> starts with empowering our people through learning. When we combine innovative technology with continuous education, we create pathways for everyone to grow, contribute and excel. The numbers tell a compelling story: Abu Dhabi aims to create more than 5,000 jobs and contribute Dh24 billion ($6.5 billion) to its gross domestic product through digital transformation. But behind these ambitious targets lies a more profound truth – success depends on our investment in human potential. The World Bank’s Human Capital Index shows that nations prioritising education experience higher GDP growth and greater societal resilience. As AI technologies are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/01/25/ai-investment-developers/" target="_blank">projected to contribute $15.7 trillion</a> to the global economy by 2030, we are ensuring that our workforce is ready to harness these opportunities. Our approach to education goes beyond traditional training. Through The Drive Programme, we are creating learning experiences that are as intuitive as modern technology and as personal as a conversation with a mentor. These programmes reflect the theme for this year’s Emirati Day for Education – which is “Education By Everyone, For Everyone” – by offering opportunities that empower government employees at all levels. When government employees gain new skills, they do not just advance their careers, they also enhance their ability to serve our community. This philosophy aligns with the ”Education By Everyone, For Everyone” theme. It underscores the belief that education is not just an individual responsibility but a collective responsibility, extending beyond formal institutions to involve families, communities and various sectors. By fostering inclusive educational environments, we ensure that learning opportunities are accessible to all, thereby enriching our society as a whole. Strategic partnerships amplify our impact. Our collaboration with IMA Middle East for the Certified Management Accountant programme ensures our financial professionals meet global standards. Our alliance with Microsoft is not just about technology adoption – it is about embedding AI capabilities across our workforce, enabling public servants to make smarter decisions and deliver better services. These collaborations reflect the collective effort required to build a skilled and future-ready workforce. The Strategic Capabilities Programme exemplifies our commitment to lifelong learning. By helping government leaders confidently navigate complexity, we are creating a ripple effect that touches every aspect of public service. Research from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development confirms what we have long believed: continuous learning enhances individual capabilities and our entire economy’s resilience and innovative capacity. When we talk about education at DGE, we are talking about transformation that works for everyone. Every course completed, every skill mastered, and every capability enhanced translates into better government services, more efficient processes and innovative solutions for our community. Education is not confined to classrooms – it happens in every interaction, every project, and every challenge that we tackle together. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, we are not just preparing for the future – we are actively creating it. Abu Dhabi’s vision of an AI-native government is built on the foundation of human expertise, enhanced by technology but always guided by our commitment to serving people. This inclusive approach to learning ensures that no one is left behind in our journey towards progress. As we celebrate Emirati Day for Education, we are reminded that learning is our most powerful tool for progress. When we invest in education, we invest in our collective future. We are creating a government workforce that is not just ready for tomorrow's challenges – they are actively shaping solutions that benefit everyone. "Education By Everyone, For Everyone" is more than a theme; it is a commitment to ensuring that knowledge and opportunity are accessible to all. After all, education is not just about individual achievement. It is about building a more capable, innovative and resilient Abu Dhabi. When learning thrives, government works better, innovation accelerates, and our entire community prospers. That is the transformative power of education, and that is what drives us every day at DGE.