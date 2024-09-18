Celebrating 50 years of Fujairah's Ruler Sheikh Hamad

In December 2023, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, conveyed the condolences of President Sheikh Mohamed to Sheikh Mishal, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf, who was 86 years old. Sheikh Hamad expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the Sheikh Nawaf, praying to God Almighty to grant him mercy and to grant the Al Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people patience and solace. Wam