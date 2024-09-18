On September 18, 1974, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, age 25, became the Ruler of Fujairah, heralding 50 years of opportunity and development for its people. Here, Sheikh Hamad is pictured upon his arrival at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in the Tunisian capital to attend the Arab Summit on March 30, 2019. AFP

News

UAE

Celebrating 50 years of Fujairah's Ruler Sheikh Hamad

From palm frond houses to high-speed trains, it has been quite the ride for the emirate

James Langton
James Langton

September 18, 2024