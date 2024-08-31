Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new Arabic Cultural Institute in Italy

An academic centre focusing on Arabic culture and heritage has been inaugurated by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/07/03/sharjah-rulers-latest-book-delves-into-the-history-of-oman/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a> Ruler <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/25/seven-highlights-from-the-life-of-sheikh-dr-sultan-ruler-of-sharjah/" target="_blank">Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi</a> in Milan. Located within Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Arabic Cultural Institute is a collaboration between the university and the Sharjah Book Authority. Starting in October, the university will provide students with classes ranging from the Arabic language to academic lectures focusing on the region's cultural impact. In addition, it will also assist Italian publishers in translating seminal Arabic books into Italian. “This significant event is a tangible embodiment of our sincere commitment and enduring vision to promote cultural dialogue and literary co-operation between Sharjah and the world,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/17/thessaloniki-book-fair-uae-sharjah/" target="_blank">Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi</a>, chairwoman of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/06/14/sharjah-shines-at-opening-of-seoul-international-book-fair/" target="_blank">Sharjah Book Authority,</a> at the launch event on Friday. “The Institute of Arab Culture is a bridge connecting East and West. It serves as a platform for cultural diplomacy, a centre for fostering literary communication and a forum for dialogue among civilisations. Our aim is to create an environment where ideas thrive, where writers and publishers from diverse cultural backgrounds come together to share their stories, and where heritage is celebrated through the rich literature of the Arab world, reaching a new audience.” University rector Prof Elena Beccalli said the permanent centre is validation of the institute's efforts to provide a more nuanced and detailed understanding of the Arab world. In addition to holding the seventh Festival of Arabic Language and Culture in April, also sponsored by the Sharjah Book Authority, the university provides Arabic language courses to more than 300 students each year. Beccalli also noted how the centre is in line with the values espoused by the historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/what-is-the-human-fraternity-document-signed-in-abu-dhabi-1.821882" target="_blank">Document of Human Fraternity</a>, signed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/06/pope-francis-reveals-how-abu-dhabi-document-of-human-fraternity-was-born/" target="_blank">Pope Francis</a> and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, during the pontiff's visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019. “This institute is indeed a cultural hub, an expression of our commitment to fostering intercultural and interreligious dialogue and to promoting education for mutual understanding,” she said. “The many initiatives I have mentioned confirm our university’s commitment to the Arab world, especially over the past decade. The establishment of this institute is a concrete expression of our university’s vocation for dialogue, the building of the common good, and the understanding of globalisation from the perspective of cross-cultural comparison. “In this sense, studying and understanding Arabic in the West means building a bridge with the culture and world that are the cradle of this language.” The Arabic Culture Institute is located in the Lanzone 14 building of the campus and has two levels. A lobby leads to an outdoor atrium doubling as an event space used by the Sharjah Archaeology Museum to show some of the emirate’s findings such as hammers, hand axes and arrowheads from the Stone and Bronze ages. Upstairs is an evolving library of research and literary texts, some of which are provided by Sharjah publisher Kalimat Group. A classroom is also available, where students can take courses in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/04/27/best-arabic-books-translated-english/" target="_blank"> Arabic literature</a> and calligraphy. Enrolled in the latter is Omaima Nuaimi, a Syrian student on her way to finishing her master's degree in international relations this year. “There's a lot of interest among non-Arabic speakers because I do feel they have an affection for our language,” she tells <i>The National.</i> “When they see Arabic calligraphy or hear someone speaking Arabic they’re always curious to know more. Many students want to learn the language, master it, speak it, and write it. And now with this centre becoming a permanent space, I think this interest will only grow in Italy.” Jolanda Guardi, who teaches Arabic literature at the University of Turin, said the centre will hopefully be a hub for Italian Arabists and researchers. “As far as I know, this is the first institute of its kind in Milan and it reflects the demand when it comes to interest in the Arab world,” she says. She adds that she has noticed a significant increase in student numbers since 2000 and has 50 students enrolled for her contemporary Arabic literature course. “I generally feel that there is a growing enthusiasm for Arabic culture, especially among the latest generation. They have Arab-Italian friends and want to learn more about Arab culture to connect with them. Arabs are now part of the larger community in Italy so this is not only a good thing, but also necessary.” It is a sentiment also echoed in Sheikha Bodour’s speech, which ended by affirming the importance of cross-cultural exchange in an increasingly interconnected world. “Our aim is to create an environment where ideas thrive, where writers and publishers from diverse cultural backgrounds come together to share their stories, and where heritage is celebrated through the rich literature of the Arab world, reaching a new audience,” she said. “Today, we need more than ever the means to promote peace, co-operation, and understanding to ensure that we leave this world in a better state for future generations. This institute will indeed be a beacon of these values, enhancing cultural exchange and fostering mutual respect.”