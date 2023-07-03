Sharjah Ruler's latest book delves into the history of Oman

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, has released his latest historical book. Titled History of the Nabhani Kings 1154-1622, it delves into the history of the Sultanate of Oman and the surrounding region, spanning more than five centuries.

Published by Al Qasimi Publications, the book is the second instalment in the Ruler’s Sultan of History series, a comprehensive historical encyclopaedia he is working on. Sheikh Dr Sultan drew on his own research, knowledge and expertise in the history of the region for the project – along with his vast collection of historical manuscripts, map and document archives.

Mariam Jasim Sajwani, media co-ordinator at Al Qasimi Publications tells The National that Sheikh Dr Sultan is interested in "disseminating historical books and publications that are well-documented and supported by reliable sources".

Sajwani adds: "This attracts readers to explore the history and delve into various historical topics."

The first section of the book, Genealogy and Lineage of the Nabhani Kings and Sultans, provides a thorough and researched account of the rulers of the Nabhani dynasty.

The influential dynasty, members of the renowned Bani Nabhan family, ruled over the region from 1154 to 1622, leaving behind the Bahla Fort, one of four historic fortresses situated at the foot of the Jebel Akhdar in highlands in Oman, and the country’s only Unesco world heritage site.

Golden Currency, the second section of the book, details the discovery of an ancient gold coin dating back to the reign of Sultan Saif Al-Din Nasrat, who ruled from from 1272 to 1290. The discovery was made by the Sharjah Antiquities Authority during excavations in Khor Fakkan, a coastal town on the Gulf of Oman, in the UAE.

"After reading this book, reader's knowledge about the Sultanate of Oman, its history, and what happened there will increase," says Sajwani.

"They will benefit from acquiring information about events in an enjoyable and detailed manner, which motivates everyone to delve deeper and learn more about the history of the Sultanate of Oman."

This is Sheikh Dr Sultan’s 82nd book. His historical works encompasses various fields of knowledge, history, geography and archaeology.

History of the Nabhani Kings 1154-1622 is now available on: www.sheikhdrsultan.ae