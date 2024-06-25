Scientists unearth startling evidence of ancient settlements in Fujairah

Archaeologists have uncovered significant evidence of prehistoric settlements in Fujairah, challenging previous habitation timelines by thousands of years.

The findings indicate that the Jabal Kaf Addor rock shelter in the Al Habhab region was occupied from 13,000 years ago.

Stone tools, animal bones and fireplaces found at the site showed human settlers occupied it several times during that period.

It was initially believed that South-east Arabia was uninhabited from about 38,000 years ago until 7,000 years ago.

Dr Knut Bretzke, from the University of Jena in Germany, who supervised the excavations, said the findings were "very surprising".

"I have worked in South-east Arabia for about two decades now and have excavated a number of sites in the UAE and Oman, but I have never come across evidence for human settlement in the region from about 13,000 years ago so far," he said.

"It has always been argued that humans left the region latest during the Last Glacial Maximum, a period of hyper-arid conditions in Arabia between about 26,000 and 20,000 years ago.

"Recolonisation was then thought to have to co-occurred with the onset of the Holocene wet phase about 12,000 years ago.

"The archaeological records have shown this with the occurrence of small arrowheads called Fasad points ... that were dated to about 10,000 years ago."

Dr Bretzke said the findings at Jabal Kaf Addor filled in "a significant gap" and "forces [the] re-evaluation of ideas about hunter-gatherer settlements" in South-east Arabia.

"This new evidence now suggests a rather continuous occupation and a reduced dependency of human settlement on changing precipitation," he said.

"Local hydrological and geomorphological conditions may have had a greater impact on the survival chances of prehistoric hunter-gatherers than previously thought."

The researchers included teams from Fujairah's Department of Tourism and Antiquities, Germany's University of Jena and Oxford Brookes University in the UK.

Researchers believe the high-quality lithic raw material found in Jabal's limestone and access to a variety of landscapes, including the western foothills of the Al Hajar Mountains and wadi channels, would have attracted the early settlers.

"Our research not only highlights the rich prehistoric heritage of Fujairah but also underscores the resilience and adaptability of early human groups to varying climatic conditions," said Prof Adrian Parker, a palaeo-environmental specialist from Oxford Brookes University who also took part in the project.

More than 30 sites with significant geological characteristics were identified, state news agency Wam reported.

"These discoveries not only enhance our understanding of the history of our region but also places Fujairah at the forefront of major sites for archaeological and geological research, opening new horizons for scientific co-operation and cultural tourism in the emirate," added Ali Qasim, director of Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

Recently, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah's Crown Prince, accepted the proposal for more excavations at Jabal Kaf Addor and additional surveys in its vicinity.