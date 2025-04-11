Masdar signs agreement to develop power plants in Indonesia

Abu Dhabi energy company Masdar has signed agreements to develop power plants in Indonesia, including a floating solar plant.
The documents were signed during the state visit by Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, to the UAE this week, state news agency Wam reported.
Masdar signed the agreements with PT PLN (Persero), Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company and the deal includes the development of a floating solar power plant at the Jatigede Dam in West Java.
Development of the project is expected to start later this year and conclude in 2027. An agreement was also sealed to explore the potential expansion of Masdar’s Cirata Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant, the first phase of which began operations in November 2023, Wam stated.
“The Jatigede project will be a strong addition to our collaboration with PLN and its development, along with the expansion of our already record-breaking Cirata project, will enable us to build on our expertise in developing floating solar projects," said Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar.
"These agreements also demonstrate our continuing commitment to supporting Indonesia’s ambitious renewable energy objectives. We look forward to building on the already powerful partnership we enjoy with PLN to further explore developing renewable energy projects that drive sustainable growth in Indonesia.”
Masdar has been heavily focusing on South-East Asia. The existing 145-megawatt Cirata plant in Indonesia is the largest floating solar facility in the region and can power an estimated 50,000 homes.
"These collaborations are a testament to the shared global effort needed to address the climate crisis," said Darmawan Prasodjo, president director of PT PLN (Persero).
"By expanding our renewable energy capacity, we’re reducing fossil fuel dependence, enhancing energy sustainability, and strengthening energy sovereignty while driving economic growth.”
