President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Indonesia

President Sheikh Mohamed met with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral co-operation, particularly in vital sectors including the economy, investment, renewable energy, sustainability, and infrastructure, the state news agency Wam reported.

A number of agreements were signed in areas including the economy, investment, environment, food security, renewable energy and sustainability, in addition to agreements on co-operation in the fields of security, Islamic affairs and other areas.

The two presidents emphasised their countries’ "consistent approach of supporting peace and stability and addressing challenges through dialogue and diplomatic means, to foster development and prosperity for people worldwide".

They also addressed the importance of their shared commitment to strengthening UAE–Indonesia relations.

