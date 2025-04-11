Dubai Police share video of biker arrested over dangerous stunts

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> on Friday released a video of a motorcyclist who was arrested after performing dangerous stunts on the emirate’s roads. The video shows the biker appearing to take both hands off the handlebars to make various gestures while travelling at high speeds. Police said the biker put himself and others in danger with the stunts. “Dubai Police have arrested a reckless rider seen performing dangerous stunts on his motorcycle at dangerously high speeds in viral social media videos, disregarding traffic laws and public safety,” a post on X reads. “Under Decree No (30) of 2023 regarding vehicle impoundment, a release fee may be imposed, with fines reaching up to Dh50,000 [$13,614].” Motorists convicted in such circumstances must pay Dh50,000 to have a seized vehicle released. If this fee is not paid, the vehicle will be put up for auction. It comes a week after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/04/abu-dhabi-police-share-crash-video-to-warn-drivers-against-sudden-swerving/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Police shared dramatic footage of a motorway crash</a> caused by drivers abruptly switching lanes, to highlight the dangers of flouting the rules of the road. The force released a 30-second video showing drivers darting between lanes, initially narrowly avoiding a serious accident. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kph will lead to a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points, as well as vehicle confiscation for 30 days. Lesser speeding offences also carry penalties, reflecting the importance of adhering to set limits. Speeding by no more than 30kph over the maximum speed limit results in a Dh300 fine and no black points. Drivers and motorcyclists who run through red lights risk a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 black points, while heavy vehicle drivers face a fine of Dh3,000 and a one-year licence suspension for the same offence. Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence. If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches. There are 143 federal traffic laws listed on the <a href="https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/opendata/fines/!ut/p/z0/04_Sj9CPykssy0xPLMnMz0vMAfIjo8zi_T29HQ2NvA18_V2NzQwCA_y9Ayy83Y3cTU30g1Pz9AuyHRUBDwd0dQ!!/#:~:text=Driving%20in%20a%20way%20that%20harms%20public%20or%20private%20properties.&text=Driving%20under%20the%20influence%20of%20narcotic%2C%20psychotropic%20or%20similar%20substances.&text=Driving%20a%20heavy%20vehicle%20in,lives%20and%20safety%20of%20others.&text=Heavy%20vehicle%20driver%20causing%20his%20or%20another%20vehicle%20to%20overturn.">Dubai Police website</a>, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension. They apply to all Emirates. If your vehicle is impounded, there are additional fees to release it. These can reach up to Dh100,000, depending on the offence. It comes as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/13/accident-free-day-2024/" target="_blank">traffic accidents</a> in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023, figures from the Ministry of Interior show. According to Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, the increasing number of accidents is linked to population growth, more drivers and heavier traffic congestion. Mr Edelmann also drew attention to poor road etiquette and added that indicators are often not used when drivers change direction. He said focused education on proper signalling is needed. “Earlier studies by Road Safety UAE showed that indicators are only used in about 50 per cent of manoeuvres, and even less among younger drivers,” he said. “It is the law to always use indicators to signal intent. Without this communication, the safety of the driver and others is compromised.”