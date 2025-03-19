President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with Somali President after assassination attempt

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held a phone call with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, to inquire about his wellbeing following the terrorist attack that targeted him and resulted in the death and injury of several people.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured, state news agency Wam reported. He also reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Somalia and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism. President Mohamud thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his support and concern.

It follows a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier on Wednesday which strongly condemned the attack.

The presidential convoy was targeted by the Al Shabaab group as it was travelling through the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday, leaving several dead and wounded. Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan expressed the UAE’s condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Sheikh Mohamed met President Mohamud in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. Talks focused on ways to strengthen co-operation across various fields, particularly in efforts to advance development and stability in Somalia.

