UAE's new Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched

The UAE's new Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, a philanthropic organisation dedicated to advancing human potential and opportunities in underserved communities, was launched on Wednesday. The foundation will work with countries and international partners to invest in sustainable initiatives that improve healthcare systems and boost development. President Sheikh Mohamed received a delegation from the foundation at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, state news agency Wam reported. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the foundation’s mission, which is committed to supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives, improving the quality of life and building a better future for all. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, had earlier issued a decree establishing the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity to coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on Ramadan 19. This day commemorates the lasting legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in humanitarian and charitable work. “The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity reflects the UAE’s determination to build a more equitable world by catalysing innovation, seeking out new solutions, and building partnerships that can uplift and enable communities worldwide," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed. "The foundation is a new chapter in this legacy of progress, representing a further commitment to delivering sustainable change where it is needed most.” The foundation will invest in health systems to boost workforces in less wealthy nations and provide new equipment to help tackle preventable diseases. It is hoped its programmes will reach more than 500 million people in more than 50 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East over a five-year period. The announcement comes as the Emirates marks <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-underlines-uaes-philanthropic-vision-ahead-of-zayed-humanitarian-day/" target="_blank">Zayed Humanitarian Day</a>, the annual commemoration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed</a>, who championed causes to improve the lives of billions of people around the world. The foundation will also encompass the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/18/reaching-the-last-mile-forum-to-take-place-at-cop28/" target="_blank">Reaching the Last Mile</a> fund, with commitments towards ending polio, malaria and neglected tropical diseases. The foundation will operate under the umbrella of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/08/uae-pledges-40m-to-support-environmental-projects-in-brazil/" target="_blank">Erth Zayed Philanthropies</a>, an organisation Sheikh Mohamed established last year to lead global humanitarian efforts. “The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity reflects the UAE’s determination to build a more equitable world through catalysing innovation, seeking out new solutions, and building partnerships that can uplift and enable communities worldwide,” said Sheikh Theyab. “The foundation is a new chapter in this legacy of progress, representing a further commitment to delivering sustainable change, where it is needed most.” The UAE has set out its commitment to helping people in need through key initiatives aimed at tackling diseases and offering respite to communities affected by war and natural disasters, as well as addressing the human cost of climate change. In 2017, the Emirates launched the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, a 10-year $500 million project backed by Sheikh Mohamed with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The fund supports an international mission to eradicate neglected tropical diseases, as well as polio and malaria. The UAE has also offered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/11/uae-delivers-ambulance-and-x-ray-machine-to-gaza-strip/" target="_blank">vital support</a> to the Palestinian people since the Gaza war broke out on October 7, 2023. An Emirati <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/20/largest-uae-aid-ship-set-for-gaza-as-fragile-truce-holds/" target="_blank">aid ship</a> carrying more than 5,800 tonnes of supplies for the embattled enclave docked in Egypt's Al Arish port on Sunday, further demonstrating the UAE's long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people. More than 65,000 tonnes of aid has been delivered to Gaza since the start of the deadly conflict, with about 600 flights, seven transport ships and nearly 3,500 lorries used to carry goods from Egypt into the enclave. An aid flight operation has delivered more than 3,700 tonnes of supplies to inaccessible areas. In February, the UAE pledged a further $200 million for Sudan to help alleviate a humanitarian crisis prompted by the civil war, which has raged since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions.