UAE delivers ambulance and X-ray machine to Gaza Strip

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has delivered a fully equipped ambulance and an X-ray machine to serve Al Marwani Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The crucial aid is part of the UAE's efforts to support the enclave's health centres, which have been severely damaged by the continuing Israel-Gaza war.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health expressed its gratitude to the Emirates for its assistance, as hospitals and clinics struggle to remain operational amid a barrage of Israeli attacks.

The UAE's commitment to "supporting the health sector in the Gaza Strip is unwavering", state news agency Wam reported.

Read More UAE field hospital in Gaza's Rafah determined to stay operational despite Israeli assault

The UAE opened its own 150-bed field hospital in Gaza’s Rafah in December as part of its humanitarian campaign in the enclave.

Sultan Al Kabi, the director of the hospital, told The National on Saturday that despite the continuing shelling and Israeli operations in Rafah presenting challenges, the hospital is determined to deliver services.

"The UAE field hospital continues to receive injured people and provide treatment to patients despite the current situation in Rafah city," Mr Al Kabi said.

"The hospital is currently treating around 150 patients,” he added.

A fully equipped ambulance was sent to the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE's relief effort. Wam

Show of solidarity

The UAE has offered vital support to the Palestinian people since the deadly conflict broke out in October, including sending food and clothing by land, air and sea and providing shelter and medical care to wounded and sick Gazans in the Emirates.

This week, President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during talks in Abu Dhabi.

They urged the international community to take decisive action to deliver a "just, comprehensive and lasting peace" in the besieged enclave and to address the worsening humanitarian crisis, state news agency Wam reported.

They also emphasised the importance of pursuing a two-state solution to the crisis during the meeting on Thursday at Qasr Al Shati.

The death toll in Gaza has reached 34,943, with 78,572 injured, the latest figures from the enclave's health ministry show.