President Sheikh Mohamed meets Crown Prince of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two men exchanged Ramadan greetings as they reinforced their commitment to strengthening co-operation between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed also hosted an iftar banquet in honour of his guest. This was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials from both countries.

Prince Salman arrived in the UAE earlier on Wednesday, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Khaled, along with several senior officials.

