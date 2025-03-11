President Sheikh Mohamed meets Somali President in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

Talks focused on ways to strengthen co-operation across various fields, particularly in efforts to advance development and stability in Somalia, state news agency Wam reported, as the Somalian President thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s support for his country’s development.

Earlier on Monday, Sheikh Mohamed received teachers, administrators and outstanding pupils from various schools in celebration of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated those in attendance, praying for continued blessings, happiness and prosperity for them and their families. He shared his appreciation for their dedication to the education sector and emphasised that human-centred education, focused on enhancing skills and capabilities, remains a national priority, as it creates a brighter future.