President Sheikh Mohamed presents Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with historic award

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Tuesday presented <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, with the first Emirates International Holy Quran Award – Personality of the Year for 2025. The award recognises Sheikh Mohammed’s efforts in promoting the values inspired by the principles of Islam and specifically his contributions to the Quran and its reciters both locally and globally, state news agency Wam reported. The UAE President presented the Dubai Ruler with a special edition of the Quran, along with a photograph of the two men with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan</a>, and a signed letter expressing his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for his efforts in supporting Quran reciters, publishers and competitions, as well as his promotion of the Arabic language. During their meeting at Sheikh Zayed’s farm in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted Sheikh Mohammed’s role in the UAE’s national growth, describing his contributions as a “defining feature of the UAE’s journey”. “The efforts of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid to encourage the study of the Holy Quran and honour its eternal teachings are a source of inspiration as we recall the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, in promoting the Islamic values of harmony, inclusion, and care for all of humanity,” he wrote on X. It came as UAE leaders met at the historic farm, including Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. They prayed together and broke their fast for iftar, calling for <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> to bring health, happiness, and well-being to all. The farm was the site of early discussions between the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow rulers, which paved the way for the establishment of the UAE. During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy remains a source of inspiration and guidance, and Sheikh Mohamed announced that the farm is now recognised as the UAE’s third union site, alongside Union House and Arqoob Al Sedira. “I had the pleasure of joining my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, to share iftar in a location that holds special significance,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “For two weeks in March 1971, the late Sheikh Zayed and the Rulers met here at his farm in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, to discuss and plan the UAE’s formation. Today this farm joins Union House and Arqoob Al Sedira as one of the sites that proved pivotal to the establishment of the Union.” Sheikh Mohammed’s contributions to promoting the Quran have primarily come through the Dubai International Quran Award, which is linked with the following initiatives: He also established the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Printing the Holy Quran and has played a leading role in the development of Quranic institutions and academies. The inaugural edition of the Emirates International Holy Quran Award was launched to reinforce the UAE’s dedication to nurturing national talents, supporting those who memorise and recite the Quran, and recognising outstanding global figures in the field. The award comprises three main sections: