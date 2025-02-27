President Sheikh Mohamed meets Greek Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday met Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The two men discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties, specifically within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) between the two countries, state news agency Wam reported.

They reviewed co-operation in the economy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, investment, food security, and renewable energy, while also exchanging views on regional and international developments. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Mitsotakis also stressed the importance of achieving peace in regional and global conflicts.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the President, Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE’s ambassador to Greece.

The CSP between the two countries was signed in March last year after Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's strategic investment arm, and Greece's Hellenic Development Bank of Investments signed an initial agreement to broaden their existing partnership through a €200 million ($219 million) investment.

The UAE-Greece CSP spans areas including political co-operation, international humanitarian developments, trade, investment, tourism, culture and energy sector investments, among others. Dr Al Jaber said at the time that the UAE was keen to bolster strategic relations with the EU country, particularly in mutually beneficial sectors.

