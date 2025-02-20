President Sheikh Mohamed tours Navdex exhibition on day four of Idex

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Thursday visited the Maritime Defence and Security Exhibition (Navdex), which is part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/20/idex-2025-uae-awards-contracts-worth-dh24bn-in-first-four-days-of-regions-biggest-defence-expo/" target="_blank">International Defence Exhibition (Idex)</a>, in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> this week. Sheikh Mohamed toured a number of pavilions where he was briefed on the latest marine defence technology at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre, state news agency Wam reported. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of other officials. Sheikh Mohamed also attended Idex on Wednesday, where he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/19/us-secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-lands-in-uae-as-part-of-middle-east-tour/" target="_blank">met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio</a> and said that the UAE strongly opposes any attempt to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza. The UAE leader said that rebuilding efforts in Gaza should be underpinned by a “comprehensive and lasting peace” based on a two-state solution. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Rubio also reviewed ways to strengthen long-standing ties between the countries. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/20/idex-2025-uae-awards-contracts-worth-dh24bn-in-first-four-days-of-regions-biggest-defence-expo/" target="_blank">The UAE has awarded 40 defence contracts</a> worth Dh23.72 billion ($6.45 billion) in the first four days of the conference, the biggest defence and security expo in the Middle East. Domestic and international companies clinched 12 deals worth Dh3.77 billion on Thursday, carrying forward the momentum built over the previous three days, said officials at Tawazun Council, the defence and security regulator, and acquisitions authority in the UAE. UAE Armed Forces awarded contracts worth Dh3.97 billion on day one, while on the second and third day, the value of deals was Dh5.8 billion and Dh10.18 billion, respectively. Domestic companies were awarded seven deals worth Dh1.25 billion, on day four, while international contractors clinched five deals, valued at Dh2.51 billion.