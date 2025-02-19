Idex 2025: UAE signs 10 deals worth Dh10bn on day three of defence expo

The UAE awarded 10 military contracts worth Dh10.18 billion ($2.77 billion) on the third day of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/20/uaes-defence-conglomerate-edge-presents-11-new-autonomous-products-at-idex-2023/" target="_blank"> International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex)</a>, pushing the total value of contracts awarded so far during the Middle East's biggest defence expo to almost Dh20 billion. The UAE Armed Forces awarded seven contracts worth Dh9.66 billion to local companies, while international groups landed three deals valued at Dh523 million, officials at Tawazun Council, the defence and security regulator and acquisitions authority in the UAE, said on Wednesday. UAE defence conglomerate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/18/uaes-edge-expects-to-match-2024-revenue-mark-of-5bn-this-year/" target="_blank">Edge</a> clinched the biggest deal among the local companies, worth Dh4.36 billion, to purchase MKs bombs. Edge won other contracts, including a Dh1.92 billion deal to provide the deployment of technical support system for naval forces, a Dh227 million contract to purchase anti-jamming systems and a Dh288 million deal to buy tracked RCV unmanned vehicles. The International Golden Group was awarded a contract worth Dh382 million to procure E-Loran system, while Abu Dhabi's Trust won a contract to purchase CBRN protective suits worth Dh121.3 million. A contract worth Dh2.36 million was awarded to CLS Automotive Technologies to procure Wahash armoured vehicles. “Edge is one of our national entities that is supplying our defence industry with many capabilities and it is one of our strategic partners,” Majed Al Jaberi, representative for Tawazun Council, said. Set up in 2019, Edge specialises in building advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare, with more than 35 companies under its umbrella. Among the international companies, Europe's Naval Group won the biggest contract, worth Dh472 million, to provide technical assistance and integrated logistics support services for corvettes. Eurotradia International won a contract valued at Dh24 million to supply spare parts for France's Leclerc tank and Lockheed Martin won the contract to provide technical assistance services worth Dh26.77 million. Over the first three days of the event, the UAE has awarded 28 contracts, with an overwhelming majority of those going to the UAE-based companies, officials said. The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, is focusing on boosting its defence manufacturing capabilities as part of its overarching economic transformation agenda to cut its reliance on hydrocarbons sector. The UAE's Operation 300bn strategy seeks to increase the contribution of its industrial sector to the country's gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031, from Dh133 billion in 2021. Separately, an Edge Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), formed a partnership with Spanish defence company Indra to equip the FA-400 offshore patrol vessel with advanced systems. “As a vessel entirely designed and constructed in the UAE, the FA-400 reinforces our objective of building a portfolio of world-class platforms, fully aligned with the needs of modern defence,” Khaled Al Zaabi, president of platforms and systems at Edge and chairman of ADSB, said. “Integrating Indra’s advanced radar and electromagnetic systems enhances the FA-400’s capabilities.” Edge also signed an initial agreement to explore collaboration opportunities in naval combat systems and meet the requirements of modern naval forces around the world, according to a statement from the company. Meanwhile, Xrange, an international multi-domain training, test, and evaluation facility for defence, aerospace, and commercial applications operated by Remaya, signed an initial agreement with Mira Aerospace, a subsidiary of Space42, to establish a permanent testing centre for high-altitude, long-endurance UAV trials. Idex attracts industry leaders eager to display their latest military hardware and technology ranging from small arms to drones and multi-capability armoured vehicles for a diverse range of operations. More than 150,000 visitors are expected to attend the week-long event, where more than 1,565 exhibitors from across the world are in attendance. Idex features 41 country pavilions and is spread across more than 180,000 square metres of exhibition space.