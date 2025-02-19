Idex is the Middle East’s largest defence expo, where industry leaders are displaying their latest military hardware from drones to armoured vehicles. Antonie Robertson / The National
Idex 2025: UAE signs 10 deals worth Dh10bn on day three of defence expo

The UAE has so far awarded contracts worth almost Dh20bn, with majority of those going to domestic companies

Fareed Rahman
Deena Kamel

February 19, 2025