Hamad Al Marar, Edge Group’s managing director and chief executive, says the company exports 20 per cent of its products. Antonie Robertson/The National
UAE's Edge expects to match 2024 revenue mark of $5bn this year

The Abu Dhabi-based defence conglomerate ended last year with export contracts worth $2.3 billion, its chief executive says

Fareed Rahman
February 18, 2025