Idex 2025: UAE signs 13 deals worth Dh4bn on day one of biggest Middle East defence expo

The UAE awarded 13 military contracts worth Dh3.97 billion ($1.09 billion) on the first day of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/20/uaes-defence-conglomerate-edge-presents-11-new-autonomous-products-at-idex-2023/" target="_blank"> International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex)</a>, with the majority going to local companies. UAE Armed Forces awarded nine contracts worth Dh3.83 billion to local companies, including defence conglomerate Edge, while international firms won four contracts valued at Dh143.4 million, officials from the Tawazun Council said on Monday. Among the domestic companies, the International Golden Group clinched the biggest deal of Dh685.8 million to procure ammunition. Edge Group won a Dh399.4 million contract for data provisioning and smart services software. Thales Emarat Technologies was awarded a Dh110.5 million to provide spare parts and materials as well as offering maintenance and technical support services. Other UAE companies that sealed deals on day one include Calidus Land Systems, which will provide multi-tasking vehicles in a Dh1.8 billion contract. Al Masaood clinched a Dh20 million contract for spare parts, maintenance and technical services, while National Marine Dredging Company will provide unmanned platforms in a Dh299.2 million deal. Injazat Data Systems also won a contract worth Dh138.7 million to provide digital transformation implementation services. “Most of the deals were awarded to local companies, which indicates the ability of domestic firms to meet the requirements of the Ministry of Defence with high efficiency and very good quality. This competition makes the UAE have a strong base in the defence industry,” said Saeed Al Mansouri, director of Idex, at Adnec. International companies also have an important role as they continue to satisfy the Ministry of Defence's requirements in terms of spare parts for existing systems as well as for new products, he added. Germany’s Rheinmetall was among the international companies that won contracts from the Armed Forces yesterday – securing the biggest awarded to a foreign company. Rheinmetall Electronics signed Dh71.8 million contract to provide technical support services, maintenance, repair, provision of spare parts, logistics and maintenance of tactical engagement systems. Finland’s Patria won a Dh21 million deal to provide technical support, repair and supply of spare parts for Patria machinery. Rheinmetall Air Defence’s Dh18.6 million deal and Maxar satellite company’s Dh31.9 million rounded off the day’s contracts for foreign firms at the defence expo. Local companies winning the majority of deals underpins the success of the UAE's Operation 300bn strategy – which seeks to increase the contribution of the domestic industrial sector to the country's gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031. The contracts are also part of a wider strategy to develop the local defence manufacturing industry to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. Edge, the UAE's defence manufacturing giant, unveiled 46 new systems and solutions across its portfolio, boosting the group’s diverse portfolio to 216 products, it said on the first day of Idex. “This is by far our most advanced display to date, showcasing not only next-generation solutions but the critical technologies that power them,” Hamad Al Marar, managing director and chief executive of Edge, said. “We have moved beyond delivering standalone systems to developing integrated, multi-domain capabilities that enhance mission effectiveness and operational superiority. From autonomous platforms and advanced sensing technologies to secure communications and counter-UAS solutions, every product we are unveiling at Idex 2025 is designed to deliver real-world impact.” Separately, Maestral – Edge’s joint venture with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri – was awarded a €500 million ($523.69) contract by the Tawazun Council to provide fleet maintenance management services for the UAE Navy, Edge said. Under the five-year contract, Maestral will be a strategic industrial partner, overseeing comprehensive fleet maintenance and meeting the UAE Navy’s operational and logistical requirements. Idex is the Middle East’s largest defence expo, attracting industry leaders eager to display their latest military technology – from drones to armoured vehicles. More than 150,000 visitors are expected to attend the global defence industry's week-long showcase, where more than 1,565 exhibitors from across the world will be in attendance. Featuring 41 country pavilions, the event is spread across more than 180,000 square metres of exhibition space.