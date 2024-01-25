UAE’s Edge signs deal to supply 200 unmanned aircraft to Ministry of Defence

UAE defence conglomerate Edge has signed a contract to supply 200 HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopters to the Ministry of Defence to help improve the vertical take-off and landing capabilities of the aircraft.

It is the largest supply contract signed by the company for unmanned helicopters, Edge said in a statement on Thursday.

The new aircraft used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as logistics missions, will be made by Anavia, an Edge organisation based in Switzerland.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

“This landmark order represents the first by the UAE Ministry of Defence for these advanced aircraft and the largest order ever for Anavia, reinforcing the confidence placed in these exceptional products from customers around the world,” said Khaled Al Zaabi, president of platform and systems at Edge Group.

“It also exemplifies Edge’s strategy of pursuing mutually beneficial partnerships worldwide, as we have done with Anavia, which allows us to expand the scope of our technological capabilities across multiple domains while ensuring sustainable growth for both partners and playing our role in the development of sovereign capabilities across the air, land and naval domains.”

Set up in 2019, Edge specialises in building advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare, with more than 25 companies under its umbrella.

The HT-100. The new helicopters will be built by Anavia in Switzerland. Photo: Edge

The group has been expanding its portfolio as the UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, focuses on boosting its defence manufacturing capabilities and diversifying its economy from oil.

Last year, it bought a 52 per cent stake in Anavia, which builds unmanned helicopters capable of carrying out mission-critical surveillance, reconnaissance and transportation, to boost its portfolio.

Edge also announced deals including the acquisition of a majority stake in Estonia's Milrem Robotics to develop capabilities in robotics and autonomous systems in line with the UAE's expanding manufacturing sector.

It also bought Trust International Group, an Emirates-based defence trading specialist, to boost its portfolio.

Founded in 2004, Trust supplies solutions to the UAE Armed Forces and security services.

The company is also teaming up with Bulgarian organisations as part of its growth strategy to expand its footprint in the Eastern European market.