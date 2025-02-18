Idex 2025: UAE signs five deals worth Dh5.8bn on day two of defence expo

The UAE awarded five military contracts worth Dh5.8 billion ($1.58 billion) on the second day of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/20/uaes-defence-conglomerate-edge-presents-11-new-autonomous-products-at-idex-2023/" target="_blank"> International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex)</a>, with three deals going to domestic companies. The UAE Armed Forces awarded three contracts worth Dh5.57 billion to local firms, while international groups landed two deals valued at Dh213 million, Tawazun Council officials said on Tuesday. Among the domestic companies, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uae-defence-firm-calidus-seeks-contracts-for-its-light-attack-aircraft-1.827506" target="_blank">Calidus Aerospace</a> clinched the biggest deal, worth Dh3.76 billion, to procure the Heda missile system. Abu Dhabi's International Golden Group won a Dh492 million contract to procure ammunitions, while DTEC Industries was awarded a contract worth Dh1.38 billion for its boats. Meanwhile, a Dh32 million contract was awarded to MBDA France to provide spare parts for equipment and devices for naval forces, maintenance, repair and technical support, as well as a Dh181 million deal with Italy’s Augusta Westland Aviation Services to provide technical, engineering and logistical support services and the provision of spare aircraft parts. Over the first two days of the event, the UAE has awarded 18 contracts, with a total value of Dh9.7 billion, officials said. “Tawazun Council continues to play an important role in building the defence sector in the UAE in line with the economic vision, making it an international hub for the defence industry,” Majed Al Jaberi, spokesman for Tawazun Council, said on Tuesday. The Emirates is focusing on boosting its defence manufacturing capabilities and diversifying its economy from oil. The UAE's Operation 300bn strategy seeks to increase the contribution of its industrial sector to the country's GDP to Dh300 billion by 2031, from Dh133 billion in 2021. At Idex, UAE conglomerate Edge also announced a partnership with General Motors to explore potential opportunities in the defence sector in the Middle East, Africa, Malaysia and Indonesia. As part of a preliminary agreement, GM Defence, a General Motors subsidiary, will work with Nimr Automotive, an arm of Edge, on the new opportunities. Meanwhile, Sanad, an aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, announced a collaboration with US aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services on Tuesday. Idex is the Middle East’s largest defence expo, attracting industry leaders eager to display their latest military technology, from drones to armoured vehicles. More than 150,000 visitors are expected to attend the week-long event, where more than 1,565 exhibitors from across the world are in attendance. Featuring 41 country pavilions, it is spread across more than 180,000 square metres of exhibition space.