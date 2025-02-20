Idex 2025: UAE awards contracts worth Dh24bn in first four days of region's biggest defence expo

The UAE awarded 40 defence contracts worth Dh23.72 billion ($6.45 billion) in the first four days of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/20/uaes-defence-conglomerate-edge-presents-11-new-autonomous-products-at-idex-2023/" target="_blank">International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex)</a>, the biggest defence and security expo in the Middle East. Domestic and international companies clinched 12 deals worth Dh3.77 billion on Thursday, carrying forward the momentum built over the previous three days, said officials at Tawazun Council, the defence and security regulator, and acquisitions authority in the UAE. UAE Armed Forces awarded contracts worth Dh3.97 billion on day one, while on the second and third day, the value of deals was Dh5.8 billion and Dh10.18 billion, respectively. Domestic companies were awarded seven deals worth Dh1.25 billion, on day four, while international contractors clinched five deals, valued at Dh2.51 billion. The US-based defence conglomerate Lockheed Martin won the biggest deal among international companies worth Dh764.6 million to provide technical support services and spare parts for Black Hawk helicopters. Nexter Munitions was awarded a deal valued at Dh766 million to provide spare parts, repair and technical support for Leclerc tanks. Other major international deals were a Dh753 million contract with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/22/swedish-defence-company-saab-aims-to-increase-sales-in-middle-east/" target="_blank">Swedish defence company Saab</a> to provide maintenance services for G6000 SRSS early warning aircraft, as well as a Dh219.1 million contract with Leonardo to procure Augusta helicopters. Rohde & Schwarz landed a deal valued at Dh10.8 million to procure wireless surveillance systems with accessories. Among the domestic companies, International Golden Group was awarded a Dh488 million contract to procure ammunition, while Trust, an arm of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/18/uaes-edge-expects-to-match-2024-revenue-mark-of-5bn-this-year/" target="_blank">Edge Group</a>, won a Dh487.7 million deal to purchase fire support systems. Other big deals among domestic companies were a Dh233 million contract with National Factory for Safety and Security to purchase military grade shoes and a Dh22.5 million deal with Itqan Al Khaleej Computers to provide technical support services. Emirates Motor Company, Bayanat and AM Industries also won contracts valued at Dh10 million, Dh6 million and Dh4.54 million, respectively. The Arab world's second-largest economy, is focusing on boosting its defence manufacturing capabilities as part of its overarching economic transformation agenda to cut its reliance on hydrocarbons sector. The UAE's Operation 300 Billion strategy seeks to increase the contribution of its industrial sector to the country's GDP from Dh133 billion in 2021 to Dh300 billion by 2031. Separately, Trust, an Edge entity, which provides advanced equipment, technology and services for national security and defence forces, is teaming up with Leonardo DRS, a US-based defence contractor, it was announced on Thursday. The two companies will collaborate in the procurement and systems integration of cutting-edge technology with a focus on “situational awareness systems for vehicle integration". “This initiative aligns with the country’s vision of enhancing local defence capabilities and fostering partnerships that bring advanced technologies to the region,” Edge said. Trust also signed a preliminary agreement with Australia’s Point Trading Group for the supply of night-vision goggles, as well as a deal with Germany's Diehl Defence to strengthen UAE's defence capabilities. In another agreement, Edge unit Al Taif will be collaborating with FNSS to modernise UAE Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles to boost their performance. FNSS is a global company that specialises in designing and producing wheeled and tracked armoured combat vehicles, among other products. “We are looking to integrate advanced technologies to extend the lifespan and effectiveness of the UAE Armed Forces' armoured fleet, ultimately enhancing their mission readiness and performance," said Rashed Al Kaabi, chief executive of Al Taif. Meanwhile, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and Ammroc, a military aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul services provider, announced a partnership to boost collaboration in aviation training and skills development. Edge Group is also teaming up with Australia's Codan Communications to strengthen military radio communication capabilities in the UAE as part of a separate agreement signed by the company on Thursday.