A large number of global companies are taking part in the five-day Idex in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National
A large number of global companies are taking part in the five-day Idex in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Economy

Idex 2025: UAE awards contracts worth Dh24bn in first four days of region's biggest defence expo

A total of 40 deals have so far been awarded, with the majority going to UAE companies

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

February 20, 2025