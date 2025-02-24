President Sheikh Mohamed says state visit to Italy will have 'significant impact'

Comment: The UAE and Italy's strong partnership for the future

President Sheikh Mohamed said his state visit to Italy would have a significant impact in advancing relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed attended a banquet held in his honour by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday, state news agency Wam reported.

The strategic partnership between the UAE and Italy continues to grow and develop, Sheikh Mohamed said, adding that his visit “reflects both countries’ desire to work together to elevate co-operation and joint economic growth”.

Sheikh Mohamed said the outcome of this visit would have a significant impact in advancing bilateral relations, as he wished Italy and its people further progress and growth.

In welcoming the President, Mr Mattarella spoke of the “the depth of relations between the two countries and their shared aspiration to further strengthen co-operation for the benefit of their people”.

During the banquet, Sheikh Mohamed received the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, which is granted by Italy to world leaders. In turn, Sheikh Mohamed awarded the Order of Zayed to Mr Mattarella.

The banquet was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President.

State visit

Sheikh Mohamed is also expected to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the trip, Wam reported.

Discussions, taking place under a strategic partnership in place between the nations, will focus on furthering co-operation in the economy, investment, renewable energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and cultural exchange.

UAE-Italy links were buoyed in March 2023 by a visit from Ms Meloni, in which she held key talks with Sheikh Mohamed.

They discussed ways to build a strategic partnership between their countries, especially in the economic, investment and trade sectors.

They also talked about renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable development, and how to address important issues such as climate change and food security.

Last month, the UAE, Italy and Albania announced plans to team up to build a subsea interconnector for exporting renewable energy across the Adriatic.

As part of the deal, green power produced in Albania will be exported to Italy through an undersea cable, Ms Meloni said at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The total value of the deal is €1 billion and the project is expected to be operational within three years, according to a report by Italy's Ansa news agency.

