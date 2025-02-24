The UAE and Italy: a strong partnership for the future

Strong partnerships are built on shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for the future. The relationship between the UAE and Italy embodies these principles, bringing together two nations deeply committed to peace, prosperity, and growth. These values are reflected in the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi and the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar in 2019, in the UAE. Today, our bond is stronger than ever, driven by a shared commitment to creating opportunities for our people and contributing to a more stable and prosperous world. This is a forward-looking partnership with deep historical roots. It is no coincidence that the earliest written references to many locations in the UAE, such as Sir Bani Yas, Dubai, and Sharjah, appear in a book published by the Venetian traveller Gasparo Balbi in 1590, which is now displayed in the public spaces of Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. In 1951, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, visited Italy as part of a journey through which he experienced the richness of European culture and history. At the time, the UAE did not yet exist in its present form, but Sheikh Zayed was already thinking about the future. Inspired by what he had seen, he wanted the same progress for his people. Italy was a country that had risen again through determination and ingenuity, blending a respect for tradition with a vision for innovation. Seventy-four years later, our relations have evolved into a powerful force for progress. The visit of President Sheikh Mohamed to Italy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/21/president-sheikh-mohamed-to-begin-state-visit-to-italy-on-monday/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/21/president-sheikh-mohamed-to-begin-state-visit-to-italy-on-monday/">this week</a>, and his meetings with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, mark a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that will define our co-operation for decades to come. Trade has long been a pillar of our relationship. Non-oil trade between Italy and the UAE has been steadily increasing, which demonstrates the strong commercial ties that support jobs, drive innovation, and fuel economic growth. From design and aerospace to technology and sustainability, our two nations are hubs of excellence, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This week, we have made significant progress, expanding co-operation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing. Italy’s global expertise in robotics and automation complements the UAE’s bold investments in innovation, enabling both countries to lead the way in global technological advancements. Space is another frontier where our collaboration is growing stronger. Italy is one of the few countries with independent access to space, while the UAE has rapidly emerged as a leader in space exploration, launching the first Arab mission to Mars. Our co-operation in this field is not just about technology – it is about human ambition, curiosity, and a shared determination to push beyond the limits of what we know. Together, we are addressing global challenges such as food security and climate change. We share a vision of an Expanded Mediterranean of peace, stretching from Italy to the Gulf region and beyond, towards India. We are active participants in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, one of the most ambitious interregional connectivity projects. This will link India to Europe via the Middle East, spanning 5,000 kilometres of maritime and railway connections, opening new pathways for economic development. Our focus also extends to Africa, a continent of immense potential. Italy and the UAE are committed to a partnership-based, mutually beneficial approach. Through Italy’s Mattei Plan and the UAE’s long-term investments in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, we are working together to create opportunities for Africa and its people. Progress comes with responsibilities. We recognise that innovation must serve stability. That is why we have deepened our <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/italys-leonardo-optimistic-about-partnership-with-uaes-edge-group/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/italys-leonardo-optimistic-about-partnership-with-uaes-edge-group/">co-operation in defence</a>, cybersecurity, and the fight against transnational crime, and terrorism. We also believe that diplomacy must be proactive. Whether addressing conflicts in Ukraine or in the Middle East, we are committed to finding solutions that prioritise peace and humanitarian relief. Our two countries believe in the power of dialogue over division, and pragmatism over inaction. Italy and the UAE are partners in driving a sustainable energy transition that fosters development. We are at the cutting edge of innovative solutions – from the €1 billion ($1.04 billion) agreement that will allow Italy to import renewable energy from Albania and the Balkans, providing clean power to Italian households, to our joint research on water management and sustainable agriculture. We are demonstrating that the green transition is not just a necessity, but an opportunity. The UAE’s expertise in large-scale renewable projects and Italy’s leadership in clean energy technologies make us natural partners in this mission. The extraordinary friendship and strategic partnership between Italy and the UAE are built on people. It is the scientists conducting research together, the students, artists, and professionals whose exchanges enrich our societies. This week’s visit is a milestone and a pivotal moment for our future. Italy and the UAE are moving forward as global strategic partners, not just adapting to a changing world but actively shaping it. Together, we are building a future of peace, prosperity, and growth – rooted in innovation, strengthened by security, and guided by our commitment to future generations.