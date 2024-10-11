Nations across continents are increasing their renewable energy investment budgets to achieve their green energy goals. AFP
Business

Energy

Renewable energy investment 'must triple to $1.5tn by 2030' to achieve global goals

Rapid progress across sectors as well as international collaboration is needed to bridge the huge funding gap, Abu Dhabi-based Irena says

Alkesh Sharma
October 11, 2024

