President Sheikh Mohamed says Emirati Education Day is about embracing knowledge

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/04/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-italian-prime-minister-giorgia-meloni/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> said Emirati Education Day offers a chance to celebrate the roles played by teachers, schools, families and communities. "Emirati Day for Education is an opportunity to recognise the pivotal role of education and the importance of teachers, schools, families, and communities in driving our nation’s progress," Sheikh Mohamed said on social media platform X. "As we continue the strategic transformation of education in the UAE, I encourage everyone to embrace knowledge and innovation, and to continually strive to learn and educate, as together we build generations equipped for the future." Emirati Education Day is being celebrated for the first time this year, after an announcement was made in September. It marks the anniversary of this day in 1982, when the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University. "We celebrate the achievement our country has made, from one university that graduated 472 students in the presence of Sheikh Zayed to more than 80 universities that graduate tens of thousands annually and more than 1,000 schools in which a million seven hundred thousand students study," said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, also on X. "We celebrate education as a core value of success in our development journey. We celebrate that we learn and teach every day so that this journey continues."