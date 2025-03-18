President Sheikh Mohamed underlines UAE's philanthropic vision ahead of Zayed Humanitarian Day

President Sheikh Mohamed described the UAE's philanthropic vision as a "defining pillar" of national identity, after hosting a high-level delegation of charitable organisations ahead of Zayed Humanitarian Day.

The UAE leader on Monday welcomed members of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, an organisation Sheikh Mohamed set up last year to lead global humanitarian efforts, at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, along with members of its affiliate groups and more than 90 public and private sector donors.

Sheikh Mohamed praised their crucial contribution to advancing the nation's humanitarian mission in the Emirates and overseas.

He said Erth Zayed Philanthropies carried forward the spirit of giving championed by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and supported his aim to improve the lives of billions of people around the world.

The organisation, led by Sheikh Thayeb bin Mohamed, deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, works to co-ordinate charitable endeavours across key sectors including global health, education, economic empowerment, sustainable agriculture, food security and the environment.

Honouring Sheikh Zayed's legacy

As the UAE prepares to observe Zayed Humanitarian Day on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed said philanthropy should not only be seen as an act of goodwill, but an "honour" and "national responsibility", state news agency Wam reported.

Zayed Humanitarian Day is marked each year on Ramadan 19, the date of Sheikh Zayed's death in 2004.

The annual event celebrates Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian legacy. It is also an occasion to announce the launch of humanitarian and charitable initiatives through official community events in the Emirates.

Last year, Sheikh Mohamed announced the launch of a Dh20 billion ($5.44 billion) initiative to support humanitarian projects around the world. The Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative seeks to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable communities in the world.

Global drive

The UAE has set out its commitment to helping people in need through a variety of key initiatives aimed at combating diseases, offering respite to communities blighted by war and natural disasters and addressing the human cost of climate change.

In 2017, the Emirates launched the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, a 10-year $500 million project backed by Sheikh Mohamed with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The strategy is in support of an international quest to eradicate neglected tropical diseases, as well as polio and malaria.

The UAE has also offered vital support to the Palestinian people since the Israel-Gaza war broke out on October 7, 2023.

An Emirati aid ship carrying more than 5,800 tonnes of critical supplies for Gaza docked in Egypt's Al Arish port on Sunday, further demonstrating the UAE's long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

More than 65,000 tonnes of aid has been delivered through air, and across sea and land since the start of the deadly conflict, with close to 600 air trips, seven transport ships and nearly 3,500 lorries used to carry goods from Egypt into Gaza. Additionally, an air drop operation has delivered more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid by parachute in inaccessible areas.

In February, the UAE pledged a further $200 million for Sudan, to alleviate a humanitarian crisis prompted by a civil war which has raged since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions more.