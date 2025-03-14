President Sheikh Mohamed thanks supporters of Lebanon humanitarian campaign

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Thursday received supporters and organisers of the "UAE Stands With Lebanon" campaign and thanked them for their efforts in assisting the Lebanese people as they faced conflict. Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's commitment to extending a helping hand to those in need wherever they may be, in line with the nation's consistent humanitarian approach, state news agency Wam reported. He also commended the people of the UAE for engaging with various successful humanitarian initiatives. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/uae-launches-major-public-donation-drive-in-support-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">October 2024</a>, the UAE launched the relief campaign, which operated under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. The drive gave support to the people of Lebanon amid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel's</a> invasion and air strikes, which killed thousands of people and displaced more than a million. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/15/uaes-lebanon-donation-drive-raises-dh110-million-in-first-week/" target="_blank">humanitarian initiative</a> had by January raised about Dh200 million ($54.5 million) and led to 6,000 tonnes of aid being delivered to those bearing the brunt of the war in Lebanon. The public contributed to the initiative with financial pledges made to the Emirates Red Crescent, as well as UAE banks affiliated with the campaign. The reception at Qasr Al Bateen was attended by ministers and senior officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. <b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a>